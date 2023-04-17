Furniture Company, Transformer Table, Releases New Couch Collection

Transformer Table, the Québec-based furniture brand offers well-designed, highly functional modular furniture available across North America and 235+ other countries worldwide. On April fourth, the business announced the launch of their newest product line, the Transformer Couch collection. Considered “customizable, comfortable, and practical”, the new couch line is made with soft fabrics and high-quality padding for a timeless look and feel. The brand has certainly grown and developed a name for itself as an “industry leader” in the modular furniture sector.

The furniture company first unveiled the new couch collection to the public via an Instagram video last September which garnered over 135 million views and made it the #8 most viewed video of all time on the social media platform and the number one product video. Transformer Table quickly became one of the fastest-growing furniture companies in the e-commerce market. The Transformer Couch collection is available in four different machine-washable fabrics and can transform to fit into virtually any space while still maintaining style, comfort, and modular design. Some of the newest products in the collection include two-seater armchairs, a two-seater loveseat, and a two-seater L-shaped sectional with an ottoman.

Transformer Table, Furniture Industry Leader

The business is committed to taking modular furniture into the future and ensuring it becomes a staple in the homes of many North Americans. Before developing the business, their goal was to innovate the industry and transform the furniture pieces that were already available to fit any space. There was a need for furniture to fit into smaller spaces in the home or office and the market was not meeting that need. In 2016, Transformer Table began the business with only three employees and served 139 households. Since then, the company has had over 191 employees and in 2021 alone served over 34,550 households and had their international launch. The Transformer Couch line is the newest product launch offers couches that sit up to 10 people and are made with sustainable materials.