Furniture.ca announces virtual storefront with Walmart Canada

Leon’s Furniture recently announced that its e-commerce marketplace division, Furniture.ca, has a new virtual storefront on Walmart Canada’s Marketplace. Customers on Walmart.ca are now able to shop a range of brands and categories from many world-renowned Furniture.ca suppliers. Currently, Furniture.ca is offering more than 2,000 furniture and home décor items on Walmart.ca and plans to strategically expand the selection and categories available in the coming months.

LFL is the largest furniture, appliances, and electronics retailer in Canada – the company has 304 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners such as Leon’s, The Brick, and Brick Outlet.

“We are very pleased to announce participation on Walmart Canada’s Marketplace, which is one of the best recognized and most innovative retailers in Canada,” said Mike Walsh, President and CEO of the LFL Group. “This is a mutually beneficial arrangement that will bring Walmart Marketplace customers a wider selection of products they don’t currently have direct access to while building awareness of the Furniture.ca brand and driving incremental revenue for LFL. Participation on Walmart’s Marketplace represents another important example of LFL’s commitment to continuously innovate the way it goes to market, to ensure that regardless of how, where, or when Canadian consumers choose to shop, they will encounter a seamless, best-in-class sales and service experience. With a truly national distribution platform featuring a network of efficient distribution centres and one of the largest last-mile fulfillment services in Canada, LFL is uniquely positioned to execute on partnerships like this one.”

Dan Farmer, VP Marketplace of Walmart Canada, added, “Walmart is focused on bringing more choice to the 1.5 million customers who visit Walmart.ca each day, and we’re proud to welcome Leon’s Furniture Limited to our online Marketplace. The addition of LFL’s Furniture.ca division to Marketplace expands the assortment of furniture and home décor available to our online customers, joining more than 35 million items already available online.”

Furniture.ca was established in 2017 and has experienced year-over-year growth ever since.

As the LFL Group’s exclusive e-commerce marketplace, Furniture.ca offers a wide selection of top-quality furniture and home décor from many of the world’s leading suppliers and leverages the vast distribution network of the LFL Group to provide best in class final mile fulfillment.