The newly announced Furniture and Kitchen Cabinet Marketing Support Project is a digital transformation project implemented by the Institute for Digital Governance (IGN) in collaboration with the Quebec Furniture Manufacturers’ Association (QFMA) and the Association des fabricants et détaillants de l’industrie de la cuisine du Québec (AFDICQ).

The project aims to:

Offer financial assistance of up to $99,000 to businesses wishing to invest in the digitization of their marketing.

Optimize business processes related to digital marketing, from production to delivery.

Help companies develop new markets.

Enable companies to get closer to their customers (B2B and B2C).

This funding will help companies digitise their marketing processes to meet the competitive challenges from international giants, promote local purchasing, and increase exports. This initiative is funded by the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation (MEI) to enable furniture and kitchen industry businesses to modernise their marketing methods across Quebec. Experts will assist companies in creating or updating a strategic marketing plan, developing virtual content, and setting up a transactional website (B2B and B2C).

The project is open to companies that desire to change their internal processes. Thus, the funders require a serious commitment from the company managers who wish to join the project.

The company will have to, among other things, provide access to the resources, documents, and information needed to carry out the project; invest the time required to enable the project team to proceed; and provide the indicators requested by MEI to ensure the measurement of the impact.

Selection criteria for companies:

Have a minimum turnover of $1 million in the last fiscal year.

Have a place of business in Quebec.

Be incorporated and present in the Business Register.

Have the capacity to integrate the proposed solutions.

The project starts now and runs until 31 March 2024. The total budget is $3 million, and financial assistance is granted to companies on a first-come, first-served basis. An analysis of the application and an agreement between the two parties will be required to start the project. Selection criteria apply.