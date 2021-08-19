Funding Programs to Industry to Drive Innovation

Often, the University of New Brunswick is asked to partner with industry clients on projects that support provincial and federal government programs. They thought they would review some of these programs available to the industry.

New Brunswick Innovation Fund (NBIF) programs are available to various businesses at the start-up, mid-growth, and thriving levels. UNB’s Wood Science and Technology Centre (WSTC) works with companies to develop their research and innovation interests and partners with them to leverage various NBIF programs, depending on need. They are always happy to consult with their clients on driving innovation, and NBIF is a terrific partner to move ideas forward.

The National Research Council also offers companies a way to partner with UNB on various industry projects that drive product development and innovation with small entry-level projects and larger initiatives through their Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP). IRAP is a Canadian government funding program designed to accelerate the research and development projects of Canadian innovators. Businesses developing and implementing process improvements are the primary targets to receive research funding contributions through IRAP; however, large-scale technology adoption projects that lead to new capabilities are also considered.

Many other agencies such as Natural Resources Canada, Agriculture Canada, and other federal agencies also have funding programs designed for research and development partnerships. Let them know if your company has a product in development, process opportunity, or a new research initiative that UNB WSTC can help leverage these different programs designed to drive industry.

For more information about collaborating with UNB’s WSTC, please get in touch with woodsci@unb.ca. To learn more about WSTC’s work, subscribe to their quarterly newsletter.