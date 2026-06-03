Formica Canada marks 75 years at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu laminate plant

Formica Canada is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., manufacturing plant, the company’s only production facility in Canada and a key North American site for laminate and decorative surface manufacturing.

Located about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, the plant produces and distributes the full range of Formica products and other brands marketed by Formica Group across North America. The 370,000-square-foot facility has an annual production capacity of 120 million square feet and employs more than 200 people.

The plant was built in 1951 by St. Regis Paper during a period of postwar growth in residential and commercial construction, when demand for modern decorative surfaces was increasing. American Cyanamid acquired the facility in 1960, expanding its manufacturing processes, texture offerings and access to the U.S. export market.

The company became Formica Canada in 1985, as laminates were becoming more widely used in kitchens, bathrooms, commercial furniture and institutional interiors. Today, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu site remains central to Formica Canada’s manufacturing and distribution network, with more than 2,300 finished products and eight million square feet of laminates on hand to serve Canadian customers and support the company’s main U.S. distribution centre in Indianapolis.

The plant also manufactures specialized products, including Formica Compact products and anti-static floor tiles for server rooms. Formica Canada said that capability has made the Quebec facility the lead manufacturer for several product lines serving the North American market.

Its role expanded further after Broadview Materials acquired Formica Group in 2019. Since then, the site has added manufacturing and distribution responsibilities for products from FENIX, Trespa Toplab, Homapal and Arpa, broadening its portfolio of decorative and technical surfaces.

Formica Canada said the plant’s long-term performance is tied to the experience and commitment of its workforce. The company described the facility as one of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu’s stable employers, with multi-generational families represented among employees and a workplace culture shaped by continuity and shared purpose.

The company is also investing in productivity and sustainability. Over the past three years, Formica Canada has invested more than $10 million in the plant, including a major expansion project, fully automated equipment and sustainability initiatives. New technologies, automation and artificial intelligence are also being integrated into operations.

“For 75 years, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu plant has been at the heart of Formica’s history in Canada and North America,” said Christelle Locat-Rainville, marketing director, Formica Canada, and commercial leader, sustainability. “Its strength has always been its people — employees who have kept the plant moving forward through every decade and built something the whole group looks to today.”

For Canada’s secondary wood manufacturing sector, the milestone highlights the continued importance of domestic decorative surface production for cabinet, furniture, millwork and commercial interiors manufacturers.