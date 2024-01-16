Former CEO of Durham Furniture has Died

Furniture industry veteran John Scarsella Jr. has died at age 81.

In 1983, Scarsella shifted his business focus from the retail to the manufacturing side of the furniture industry. He focused his efforts on small, fledgling furniture producers, where his retail expertise proved invaluable in driving their market penetration.

Over the next 23 years, he would play an integral role in the creation, development and growth of several highly successful companies across North America. In 1994, he began working with Canadian solid wood bedroom producer Durham Furniture, as territory manager. Over the next decade, the company would become one of the most successful and respected furniture manufacturers in the industry. In 2006, he retired as the company’s CEO.

Prior to his foray into the furniture industry, Scarsella was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He joined in the early ‘60s, while studying at Youngstown State University. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam and rose to the rank of captain before leaving the service in 1968.

Scarsdella was a founding member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, which was established in 1979, to preserve and promulgate the history, traditions and culture of the marine corps. In 2006, the foundation opened the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Va. Scarsdella was honoured to be a member of the ‘commandants circle’ in recognition of his generosity and efforts.

Scarsella was born March 3, 1942. He did Dec. 22, 2023, and is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jean, four sons, John (Yonko), Paul, Mike and Nick, and nine grandchildren.