Forbes Recognizes Canadian Home Hardware Stores as Best Employer Three Years in a Row

Each year, Forbes releases its list of Canada’s Best Employers based on a survey of thousands of Canadians working for companies and institutions with hundreds of employees. For 2023, Forbes partnered with the research firm, Statista, to compile their annual survey of the best employers in the country. Home Hardware Limited has once again been featured on the list, which marks its third time being included.

The Forbes list is designed to highlight employee feedback on their place of work. Since 2022, Canada’s unemployment rate has taken a nosedive. At the end of 2021, the country’s unemployment rate was at 9.4% and at the end of the year, that statistic decreased to 5% according to Statistics Canada. This year’s Forbes ranking compiled feedback from over 12,000 Canadians working for institutions in the country with over 500 employees. The surveyees were asked to rate how likely they were to recommend the company they work for and could recommend other businesses than the one they work for. The data taken from that was used to develop the final list of the 300 Best Employers.

Fostering a Healthy and Flourishing Workplace

“It’s an honour for Home Hardware Stores Limited to be named on this prestigious list of Canadian companies for the third consecutive year,” said Kevin Macnab, president and CEO of Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Home Hardware’s incredible journey of growth is driven by the dedication and hard work of our Team Members in support of our Dealer-Owners, who in turn provide customers with the high-quality service they expect from us.”

Canada’s Home Hardware Stores Limited is the country’s leading and largest dealer of hardware, lumber, building products, and home improvement furniture solutions. The chain has almost 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware name from the Home Hardware Building Centres to Home Hardware. Initially founded in 1964 in St.Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware was built on Canadian values and continues to be completely Canadian-owned and operated. Dealer-owners in the Home Hardware stores network have access to thousands of superior brand name hardware labels and private label products.

The hardware chain places great importance on fostering a culture of encouragement and support for each Home Hardware employee and offers them a variety of hybrid wellness programs, learning opportunities, and career advancement programs. The retail and wholesale business ranked 89 this year on the list and continues to prioritize their employees, their health, happiness and growth at every level.

“Home Hardware Stores Limited provides our Team Members with access to LinkedIn Learning courses, parental leave top-up benefit programs, and hybrid wellness classes so they can prioritize both mental and physical wellbeing outside of their day-to-day tasks,” said Scott Bryant, chief human resources officer of Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Home Hardware is committed to having the supports in place for Team Members to reach their full potential.”