The SawStop FLOATING OVERARM DUST COLLECTION (TSG-FDC) is a sophisticated dust management system tailored for enhanced safety and cleanliness in woodshops. This heavy-duty tool boasts a 4” overarm designed to protect operators and clear table-top dust during both standard and non-through cuts. The transparent blade cover allows for quick blade access and improved visibility, while the large 4″ tube coupled with a dedicated extraction port efficiently removes harmful dust, operating optimally at a minimum of 400 CFM. Constructed from powder-coated aluminum for rugged durability, the system features an adjustable blade guard for versatility and compatibility with various SawStop cast iron saw configurations.