Flame Retardant Solutions for Wood Products Research Project

The Centre d’innovation en ébénisterie et meuble, Inovem, was recently mandated by Signature Bois Laurentides, the niche of excellence for wood processing companies, to evaluate the performance of low environmental impact finishing products with flame retardant properties on exposed and covered wood products.

As a college centre for technology transfer, Inovem seeks to stimulate innovation and development of manufacturing companies using wood and related materials while promoting ecological and digital transitions. Established as a niche of excellence within the framework of the ACCORD approach of the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation, Signature Bois Laurentides aims to propel, equip and promote wood processing companies.

Two companies in the Signature Bois Laurentides network are participating in this research project: TSTN Solutions, which specializes in the development and manufacture of high-performance coating products for the treatment and protection of structures and materials, and Finition SMB, a company specializing in wood finishing. Made possible by the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation’s programme d’appui au développement des secteurs stratégiques et des créneaux d’excellence, the research aims to determine the level of compatibility of new flame retardant products developed by TSTN Solutions with low environmental impact finishes.

“This project is doubly interesting for the Centre,” said Bernard Lefrançois, director of Inovem. “It allows our team of experts to deepen their knowledge of a new range of products and also allows future graduates of the École nationale du meuble et de l’ébénisterie, with which Inovem has close ties, to benefit from this new learning and to acquire new skills that will be very useful on the job market.”