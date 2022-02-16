After its cancellation in autumn 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Rosenheim LIGNA.Conference is now being launched in summer 2022. The organizer of the LIGNA, the world’s leading trade fair for the wood industry, Hannover-based Deutsche Messe, and the Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences (TH Rosenheim) are teaming up to welcome you to Rosenheim June 1-2.

This event will continue the successful tradition of LIGNA conferences dedicated to providing information on the woodworking and wood processing industry, including the latest trends and topics, in the “non-LIGNA”, i.e., even-numbered years. This year’s first highlight provides the industry with an opportunity to share ideas and network on-site. Conference attendance registration can now be made online, with 1 May as the registration deadline.

The two-day conference will be held on the campus of TH Rosenheim. And for a good reason: the university is considered an educational institution for highly qualified young professionals and is especially well-known for its Faculty of Wood Technology and Construction. In 22 excellently equipped laboratories, world-renowned engineers are trained in Wood Technology, Wood Building and Construction, Interior Engineering and Civil Engineering, focus timber construction. This educational portfolio is rounded off by further qualification programs for members of the wood industry.

“After the LIGNA.Innovation Network online format, which took place in September 2021, we are now offering a highlight with the first Rosenheim LIGNA.Conference, which will provide the international wood industry with the opportunity for personal exchange and networking once again, after many months of social distancing including lockdowns, curfews, online events, and remote video conferences,” says Stephanie Wagner, the new Head of LIGNA at Deutsche Messe in Hannover. “We chose TH Rosenheim as the venue because we can combine theory with a practical approach directly on site.”

“We are pleased to be able to stage this conference in Rosenheim together with LIGNA,” adds Prof. Andreas Heinzmann from TH Rosenheim. “It is important to us that by holding the LIGNA.Conference on campus, there will be a close interaction between the speakers, attendees, presenters and demonstrators, and students alike. This time, the LIGNA.Conference will not be held in a classic conference setting, but in the university’s own lecture halls and laboratories.”

The contents of the first Rosenheim LIGNA.Conference will address the topics of digitization, prefab building, and bioeconomy in line with the thematic approach of LIGNA 2023 and its exhibitors and visitors. Renowned speakers from the business community will provide insights and outlooks into future developments in woodworking and wood processing in three key topic areas. These speakers will explain what drives and motivates companies and deliver user reports from the field.

In addition to the presentations in two lecture auditoriums, the event will be supplemented by breakout sessions and live demonstrations via tabletops in the university laboratories, providing an opportunity to delve further into the topics.

All presentations held in the auditorium will be simultaneously translated into English. An evening event will round off the event and offer participants further opportunities for direct personal exchange in compliance with 2G guidelines and the hygiene protocols of TH Rosenheim.

The First Rosenheim LIGNA.Conference is aimed primarily at technical managers from the woodworking crafts, the wood industry, wood construction, and the furniture industry, both from Germany and neighboring countries.