The Fimal P350NX Sliding Table Saw is outfitted with a sliding system on its carriage, large diameter bearings that roll easily, and ground prismatic tracks and offers straight, seamless cutting. The tracks are attached to the carriage and sub-carriage via mechanical pressure to prevent the risk of the glue from losing adhesion as it ages. The table saw has an extension table fence to keep the distance between the stop and the saw blade. The machine is also equipped with a saw guide that includes micrometric adjustment.