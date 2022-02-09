The Fimal Concept 350 PLUS Saw is a revolution in cutting, offering the advantages of a beam saw along with the versatility of a panel saw. The basic structure is numerically controlled with only one position to ensure the planarity squareness of all the measures. The Concept is available in three versions, with different squaring lengths: 2600 / 3200 / 3800 mm. According to the cutting length, the Concept 350 takes 50% less space than a traditional circular saw.

Concept 350 is equipped with a reading system of the panel able to determine the width automatically, placing the blade in proximity to the end of the panel itself, avoiding the wait for empty runs with consequent saving of time. The adjustment of the depth of the groove or scoring is made simply by rotating a bushing with a numerical decimal counter without opening the sawblade change door.

As well as making the machine more secure, the pressure beam throughout its length ensures excellent stability of the workpiece, also ideal for non-planar or thin panels. Like any traditional circular saw, Concept 350 can tilt the blade up to 46°, Plc runs the inclination with a digital decimal display.

Features

supporting table amongst the columns mm 2650-3250-3850×770

squaring length mm 2600-3200-3800

blade diameter mm 300/350

blade hole mm 30

blade projection d.350 (300) to 90° mm 100 (75)

blade projection d.350 (300) to 45° mm 67(45)

speed blade rotation g/min 4000

speed blade carriage feed m/min 4-40

power blade motor hp (kw) 7.5 (5.5)

diameter suction inlet inferior and superior mm 120/100

Benefits