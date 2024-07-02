Festool launches their biggest Cordless Giveaway yet!  

Ottawa, ON., June 27, 2024 — Festool Canada Inc., a manufacturer of top-of-the-line power tools, is launching one of their largest giveaways to highlight their comprehensive, high-performance Cordless line-up.

The Giveaway includes some of Festool’s most innovative Cordless solutions, like the TSC 55 K Cordless Track Saw, the TID 18 Cordless Impact Driver and the CXS 12 and CXS 18 Cordless Drills. Next to top-of-the-line cordless tools, the prize package also includes some of Festool’s most popular merchandise items like t-shirts, hats, and sunglasses that are also available on the company’s Fan Shop at festoolfanshop.ca.

To enter, customers should visit the landing page and complete the entry form.

The total prize package is valued at $6,481 and includes:

1 st & 2 nd prize: TSC 55 K Basic cordless track saw with FS 1400/2-KP track TID 18 Basic cordless drill in a Systainer SYS3 DF M 187 CXS 18 Basic cordless drill in a Systainer SYS3 DF M 187 5.0 Energy Set: 2 x 5.0 Ah batteries, 1 x TCL 6 DUO charger in a Systainer SYS3 M 187 4.0 Energy set: 2 x 4.0 Ah batteries, 1 x TCL 6 DUO charger in a Systainer SYS3 M 187

3 rd – 5 th prize: CXS 12 cordless drill Set in a Systainer SYS3 DF M 187 with 2 x 2.5 Ah batteries, 1 x TCL 6 charger, keyless chuck, CENTROTEC chuck, and right-angle attachment.

5 th -8 th prize: Festool-branded limited-edition t-shirt, sunglasses, and hat.



The giveaway runs until Sunday, July 14th, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

Full giveaway terms and regulations are published at festoolcanada.com/rules.