Festool Launches New Cordless Mitre Saw, Enabling Precise Cuts Every Time

Ottawa, ON — Festool Canada Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, today announced a new range of offerings. The KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw, has been engineered to empower professional tradespeople to build smarter, faster, and cleaner whether in the shop or on the jobsite.

“We are introducing the new KSC 60 cordless mitre saw with ultimate versatility, unmatched precision and uncompromised power, all in a compact and portable format,” said Philip Strnad, Marketing Director at Festool Canada. “The new Systainers with lid compartment and the updated drill bit sets are another boost of productivity in the workshop or on the jobsite.”

KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw: Cordless for Ultimate Precision and Power

The new KAPEX KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw produces unbeatably precise cross cuts in an enormous range of applications. With a variety of settings to choose from, the KSC 60 ensures smooth and perfect cuts, without wobble or deflection. Its dual-battery 36-volt system combined with the brushless EC-TEC motor provide virtually unlimited endurance for an entire day’s work. Key features include:

Unbeatable Precision: With mitre angles of up to 60º on each side and bevel angles of up to 47º, the KSC 60 produces precise results across a range of applications. Ideally suited for wood-processing tasks on the jobsite with capacity and runtime for trim work, cutting lumber or plywood. Its performance-matched blades highlight the accuracy of precise, clean cuts.

The KSC 60 is available in two options, including the KSC 60 EB-Basic (576848) for $1,299 and the KSC 60 EB 5.0 I-Plus (577176) for $1,699.

