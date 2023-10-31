Festool Announces Outdoor Systainer

Ottawa, ON., October 24, 2023 — Festool announced its Outdoor Systainer just in time for the holiday season. Easy to transport from home to the campsite, the Outdoor Systainer has everything an enthusiast needs for a day outside. Spend time exploring passions outside of the job with this limited-edition easily transported from the hiking trail to the fishing trip. It fits into Festool’s popular Systainer system that provides efficient transportation, organization, and storage solutions for tools, parts, and accessories for the workshop and job site.

The Outdoor Systainer includes two insulated stainless steel Festool branded mugs and a camouflage-style Festool hat. The new items are housed in a unique, outdoor-themed SYS 3 M112 Systainer. The Outdoor Systainer is available for purchase at participating Festool dealers beginning November 14, 2023.

“Our limited edition Outdoor Systainer is a new item for consumers who are ready to roam the outdoors and explore personal passions,” said Philip Strnad, Marketing Director at Festool. “The Outdoor Systainer is a unique way to celebrate the Festool community, serving both function and fandom in one package.”