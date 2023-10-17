Festool Announces Limited Edition Cordless Combo Kits  

Ottawa, ON., October 17, 2023 —Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, today announced a new range of offerings designed to provide users greater versatility and convenience. Available beginning November 14, 2023, three limited edition cordless combo kits offer professional tradespeople innovation, performance, and quality for any task.

“Our limited-edition Cordless Combo Kits epitomize the blend of innovation and versatility that Festool is known for,” said Philip Strnad, Marketing Director at Festool. “These curated kits offer a specialized Festool experience tailored to your needs.”

Three Cordless Combo Kits: Take Your Toolkit Anywhere With A Combo Tailored To You