Felder Group mourns the death of founder

Kommerzialrat Johann Felder (1930-2021), founder and long-time managing director of the Felder Group, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 7 after a brief but severe illness. With his passing, his family and the company’s employees are losing an inspiring and striking personality who turned the Felder Group into the successful family business it is today.

In 1956 in his hometown of Absam (Tyrol), Johann Felder and his wife Gertraud founded the company Johann Felder jun. in the workshop at his parents’ house. They presented the first Felder woodworking machines at trade fairs in Vienna and Innsbruck that same year. Over the following decades, the company kept growing, moved from Absam to Hall in Tirol, and finally made a name for itself far beyond the borders of Tyrol as a trailblazing mechanical engineering company of global importance. Today, the Felder Group is among the leading mechanical engineering and technology companies in wood and composite processing worldwide and continues to surprise us with technical innovations.

Johann Felder was known for his positive outlook on life and progressive worldview. He was greatly respected in Austria and abroad. His wife Gertraud, his sons Hansjörg and Martin Felder, the company’s current managing directors, his daughter Elisabeth, his grandchildren Daniel, Patrick, Tamara, and Alexander Felder, the third generation working in the family business, as well as the entire Felder Group staff are deeply saddened by Johann Felder’s passing. They are losing not just an altogether fascinating and strong personality but also a mentor and a dear friend.

If you want to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences with the Felder Group, please send an e-mail to: [email protected].