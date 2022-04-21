Federal Budget: Supporting Skilled Trades

Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada makes targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy, and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Budget 2022 invests in helping apprentices from underrepresented groups begin and succeed in careers in the skilled trades through mentorship, career services, and job-matching.

“About 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada between 2019 and 2028,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion. “These are good, highly-skilled, well-paying job opportunities waiting for Canadians. With Budget 2022, we’re investing in programs that will help ensure people have the training and resources they need, not only to enter the skilled trades, but to thrive in them.”

It also proposes launching a new union-led advisory table that brings together unions and trade associations to advise the government on priority investments to help workers navigate the changing labour market, focusing on skilled- mid-career workers in at-risk sectors and jobs.

“Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs, and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind,” said Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. “Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and good-paying jobs for Canadians; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come.”

To further support tradespeople to take up jobs across Canada, the government will introduce a new Labour Mobility Deduction, which would provide tax recognition on travel and temporary relocation expenses to eligible tradespersons and apprentices.

Canada entered the pandemic with the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio of all G7 countries—an advantage that has since increased relative to other countries. Canada has the best jobs recovery in the G7 and has recovered 115% of the jobs lost during the pandemic, with an unemployment rate of 5.3%, the lowest rate since 1976.

With Budget 2022, Canada will maintain this leading position and its fiscally responsible approach to economic growth toward building an economy that works for everyone. Crucially, it upholds the government’s fiscal anchor—a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and the unwinding of COVID-19-related deficits, which will ensure that Canada’s finances remain sustainable in the long term.