Fall Magazine Stats & Facts
Grace Tatigian
Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Fall magazine.
- Approximately 9.7 million tons of office furniture end up in landfills every year.
Source: Environmental Protection Agency
- The kitchen cabinet industry generates an estimated $1.5 billion in annual sales and employs more than 25,000 Canadians in an estimated 4,000 SMEs.
Source: Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association
- 36% of the country’s furniture manufacturers are in Québec.
Source: Quebec Furniture Manufacturers’ Association
- Retail sales of furniture stores in Canada amounted to approximately 11.6 billion Canadian dollars in 2020.
Source: Statista
- In February 2020, the GDP for the office furniture manufacturing sector stood at around 1.62 billion Canadian dollars.
Source: Statista
- 47% of wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing establishments in Canada have between 1-4 employees.
Source: Statista
- It is projected that the revenue of veneer, plywood, and engineered wood product manufacturing in Canada will amount to approximately 8,6 billion U.S. Dollars by 2024.
Source: Statista
- Wood product manufacturing required over 141 million Gigajoules of energy in 2019.
Source: Statistics Canada
- The Industrial Product Price Index increased by 1.6% in March, with prices up in 14 of 21 commodity groups, led by lumber and other wood products (+10.2%).
Source: Statistics Canada
- The homeowners’ replacement cost index, which is linked to the price of new homes, rose 7.0% year over year in February, as higher building costs, low-interest rates, and strong demand for homes with more space continued to push prices for new housing higher. This is the largest yearly gain recorded since February 2007.
Source: Statistics Canada
- Operating profits in manufacturing decreased by 10.8% (-$6.4 billion) from the previous year to $52.8 billion in 2019, driven by higher expenses. Losses incurred by the wood and paper manufacturing industry contributed to this decrease, down $5.3 billion in 2019. This decrease can be attributable to lower global prices, temporary production curtailments, and continuing import duties in 2019.
Source: Statistics Canada
- According to the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, the cost of a typical 2 500-square-foot home was up by $30,000 in 2020, as a result of rising construction materials costs, including prices for structural lumber and wood-based structural panels such as plywood.
Source: Statistics Canada
- Revenue from wood product manufacturing fell 11.9% in 2019, following seven consecutive increases which had resulted in a growth of 80.5%. Domestic and United States demand for Canadian wood products declined in 2019. Housing starts in Canada were down 2.0% to 208,685 units in 2019, while exports of wood products to the United States fell 14.8% or $2.2 billion to $12.3 billion.
Source: Statistics Canada
- For every dollar earned in total revenue in 2019, manufacturing companies spent an average of 92 cents in total expenses. The wood product industry spent the most at 97 cents.
Source: Statistics Canada
- The home furniture market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
Source: Home Furniture Market