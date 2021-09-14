Fall magazine is now live!

As you know, in addition to our weekly e-digest, we publish a quarterly magazine. The fall issue is now available; you should check it out! One of the hot topics of this issue is sustainability. We cover that in our Unbuilding to Build Something New profile and in our new column from TWIG: An Alternative Pathway to Innovation. We also cover how to deal with wood waste with Matthew Bradford’s piece on Sustainable Waste Wood Recycling Across Canada and WEIMA’s initiative on Destroying Responsibly.

We also cover the upcoming tradeshows like WMS and WTD, and discuss the importance of these shows to our community in the editor’s note. Another key theme in this quarter’s issue is components. We have pieces on Art for Everyday and Osborne and cover loads of new products.

We hear from Planit Canada President Peter Mate on 7 Things You Should Know About Manufacturing Software, Marie-Julie Chaput offers a profile on unique furniture designer Alexandre Cecchi, and Sarah Hicks from Element5 gives insight on the conjoined future of secondary wood products and mass timber.

That’s just a taste of what’s included. We’re thrilled with this magazine and all of our contributors, and we hope you check it out!