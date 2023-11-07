Fair Pay in B.C. with New Wage Transparency Act

Starting in November 2023, British Columbia (B.C.) will pioneer a more equitable work environment with a mandatory wage transparency policy for all publicly advertised job postings. This legislative move targets the persistent pay gap and aims to establish a fairer job market across the province.

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, Kelli Paddon, underlines the province’s commitment to ensuring equal pay for equal work. By making salary information public in job listings, B.C. intends to address pay discrepancies and support historic investments in child care and employment skills training. This is part of the larger objective to reduce the wage gap.

As stipulated by B.C.’s Pay Transparency Act, which has now been enacted, employers cannot ask job candidates about their past salaries nor penalize employees for discussing wages. This is a significant shift designed to promote openness and prevent wage discrimination.

Minister of Labour Harry Bains points to other advancements in the province, such as raising the minimum wage and abolishing lower wages for liquor servers, which predominantly affected women, as critical steps towards narrowing the gender pay gap. Despite progress, a significant disparity persists, with Statistics Canada reporting that women in B.C. earn an average of 17% less than men. The gap is more pronounced for Indigenous women, women from visible minorities, and immigrant women, highlighting an urgent need for reform.

Endorsement for this act also comes from the Women of Recreation, Tourism & Hospitality (WORTH Association), where Sloan Vereecken, a director at large, views it as a vital initiative for creating a more equitable industry, particularly in sectors facing labor shortages.

B.C. also leads in analyzing pay disparities beyond the gender binary, including impacts on non-binary, transgender, and Two Spirit individuals, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to pay equity.

Further actions will see B.C. implementing phased requirements for large and medium-sized employers to publish reports on their gender pay gaps, starting with major public agencies in November 2023 and gradually including smaller employers by 2026. The province is also exploring safe methods for collecting demographic data in line with the new Anti-Racism Data Act, ensuring a respectful and privacy-conscious approach.

These steps indicate a significant societal shift, as B.C. aims to create a more transparent job market that empowers all workers to negotiate fair pay. The Pay Transparency Act could serve as a model for other jurisdictions, advancing the movement toward nationwide wage equity. For more detailed information about this act and its implications for employers and employees visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/gender-equity/pay-transparency-laws-in-bc