F70 Undermount Drawer Slide

The Salice F70 heavy-duty, concealed, undermount drawer slide, comes with a 154 lbs Dynamic Load Rating and an impressive 170 lbs Static Load Rating. It exceeds Ansi 156.9-2020 Grade 1, but unlike similar products, the price range makes it practical for every drawer in the house, not just the oversized applications.

F70 boasts a full extension, perfectly synchronized movement, a fluid dampening device, and an integrated handle-less opening mechanism in the Push version. Suitable for every drawer in the house and any commercial application also thanks to the optional synchronizer kit (sold separately), which has been developed to ensure that wider drawers can be opened with minimum effort.

F70 is 6-way adjustable thanks to an ingenious and intuitive mechanism on the clips and the slide itself. It offers the possibility of an optional tool-free tilt adjustment in the back that does not require the removal of the drawer to perform. F70 is available in the full range of lengths from 15” to 30”. From pots and pans drawers to powder rooms, from garage cabinets to silverware drawers, F70 represents an ideal and versatile solution to all needs.