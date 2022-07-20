The Altendorf F5 Edgebander is the ideal edge banding solution for the small to mid-size cabinet shop looking for a versatile machine to produce high-quality cabinet components and doors with nearly invisible glue joints. The diamond pre-milling cutterheads deliver a precise edge quality, ensuring a tight and virtually seamless bond. The quick-change glue pot provides high flexibility allowing for the use of EVA and PUR glues and fast changeover between different glue colours.

Why Altendorf F5 Edgebander?

Engineering excellence blending high-performance traits with unbeatable outcomes. The F5 guarantees exceptional edge finishing results with features unmatched in a machine of its class.

A flexible edge bander produces unparalleled edge finishing on cabinet components, doors, and more.

The F5 comes equipped with quick-change features, allowing lightning-quick changeover between edge tapes and glues.

Key advantages: