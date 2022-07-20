F5 Edgebander
Akhurst
The Altendorf F5 Edgebander is the ideal edge banding solution for the small to mid-size cabinet shop looking for a versatile machine to produce high-quality cabinet components and doors with nearly invisible glue joints. The diamond pre-milling cutterheads deliver a precise edge quality, ensuring a tight and virtually seamless bond. The quick-change glue pot provides high flexibility allowing for the use of EVA and PUR glues and fast changeover between different glue colours.
Why Altendorf F5 Edgebander?
- Engineering excellence blending high-performance traits with unbeatable outcomes. The F5 guarantees exceptional edge finishing results with features unmatched in a machine of its class.
- A flexible edge bander produces unparalleled edge finishing on cabinet components, doors, and more.
- The F5 comes equipped with quick-change features, allowing lightning-quick changeover between edge tapes and glues.
Key advantages:
- Compact machine design is packed with features including pre-milling, end trimming, edge trimming, radius scraping, corner rounding, glue scraping, and buffing
- Pneumatic quick adjustment of the edge detail from straight to chamfer to radius
- User-friendly 10” touch screen control capable of storing up to 10 programs
- Quick change glue pot which can run EVA or PUR glue
- Additional glue pots can be interchanged quickly for running different glues or different colours in minutes
- Fast heat-up time of approximately 3.5 minutes
- Compact machine design with optional casters to maximize valuable floor space when the machine is not in operation
- Optional spray systems for edge and panel surface protection and cleaning