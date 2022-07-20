PRODUCTS

F5 Edgebander

Akhurst

The Altendorf F5 Edgebander is the ideal edge banding solution for the small to mid-size cabinet shop looking for a versatile machine to produce high-quality cabinet components and doors with nearly invisible glue joints. The diamond pre-milling cutterheads deliver a precise edge quality, ensuring a tight and virtually seamless bond. The quick-change glue pot provides high flexibility allowing for the use of EVA and PUR glues and fast changeover between different glue colours.

Why Altendorf F5 Edgebander?

  • Engineering excellence blending high-performance traits with unbeatable outcomes. The F5 guarantees exceptional edge finishing results with features unmatched in a machine of its class.
  • A flexible edge bander produces unparalleled edge finishing on cabinet components, doors, and more.
  • The F5 comes equipped with quick-change features, allowing lightning-quick changeover between edge tapes and glues.

Key advantages:

  • Compact machine design is packed with features including pre-milling, end trimming, edge trimming, radius scraping, corner rounding, glue scraping, and buffing
  • Pneumatic quick adjustment of the edge detail from straight to chamfer to radius
  • User-friendly 10” touch screen control capable of storing up to 10 programs
  • Quick change glue pot which can run EVA or PUR glue
  • Additional glue pots can be interchanged quickly for running different glues or different colours in minutes
  • Fast heat-up time of approximately 3.5 minutes
  • Compact machine design with optional casters to maximize valuable floor space when the machine is not in operation
  • Optional spray systems for edge and panel surface protection and cleaning
