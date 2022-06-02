Exhibitors Excited For SIBO 2022

It’s been a long time a-coming, but Quebec will finally once again host the Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO). SIBO, historically the most important event for Quebec’s secondary wood products industry, provides an exclusive opportunity for manufacturers and distributors of woodworking machinery, tooling, software, cabinet hardware, lumber and board products, and much more to connect with manufacturers representing Quebec’s $8.2 billion wood products economy.

Due to various issues, from the economy to COVID, SIBO has not been held since 2010. But with a renewed optimism based on solid market indicators and the support of a loyal exhibitor base, SIBO is back and ready to present the latest products, technologies, and concepts to Quebec’s legions of professional woodworkers. SIBO 2022 will take place October 27-29, at the Centrexpo Cogeco in Drummondville, QC.

The show already boasts an impressive lineup, full of exhibitors who are excited to connect with the industry in the province.

“After two years of waiting, SIBO 2022 is the ideal Quebec platform to reconnect with our customers,” said Yann Poirier, product and services manager of Blum Canada of Mississauga, Ontario. “During this exhibition, we want to present our customers with the new products offered by Blum, as well as our Customized Digital Services that will help manufacturers to better carry out their projects more efficiently, using quality hardware.”

“We are excited to be part of the SIBO 2022,” said Ellen Moser-Harris, CEO of JJS Inc. Canada of Levis, Quebec, an exclusive Canadian importer of Sia Abrasives and Lamello. “Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with our sales team and ask questions about the entire range of our products, their applications, and other business queries.”

“The venue and location of this show will be certain to attract end-users from across the province of Québec but also from neighboring provinces,” said Gaston Bilodeau, vice president of Normand Machinery Inc. of Levis, QC. “In this period of reduced workforce availability where automation and safety remain at the forefront of customer concerns, we will introduce the new Altendorf Handguard sliding table saw. We will also present the new Cehisa Dynamic edgebander with C-Motion technology. Attendees will witness the Vitap 2.0 revolution of panel processing CNC machines beginning with the Point K2.0. We will also present the Vitap Blitz 2.0, providing a solution for drilling, gluing, and dowel insertion, and the Eclipse 2.0, which is a dedicated semi-automatic contour edgebander with trimming station providing a production solution to edgebanding curved parts.”

“These machines offer the best in quality/price ratio that will be certain to meet customers’ expectations. We decided to exhibit at SIBO 2022 because we like the organization that runs it and the quality of the woodworking professionals who attend the show,” said Frederick Legault, technical team manager of Castaly Machine of Granby, QC. “We see this as a great opportunity to make the Castaly name shine in Quebec. SIBO attendees who visit our booth will see our very affordable CNC machines and automated solutions.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our offering of innovative solutions to woodworkers in our very own backyard,” said Richelieu of Montreal, QC. “We have just launched a new decorative hardware catalogue in early 2022 with new on-trend designs in sought-after finishes as well as a more distinctive selection made from materials such as marble and terrazzo. We also have our new Power-Drive woodscrews, a new line of stylish closet accessories, new customizable grooved panels, lighting, a waste pullout with voice control, and beautiful kitchen accessories in a trending gray anthracite finish.”

“Sugatsune Canada has decided to exhibit at SIBO 2022 to connect with the woodworking community,” said Benny Lombardi, national director of sales and operations. “Our primary goal of exhibiting is to give more quality options to woodworkers, by showcasing the unique solutions that our hardware offers to the cabinetry and architectural industry. Sugatsune products are mainly manufactured in Japan, composed of high-quality materials such as stainless steel, and consist of innovative technology which sets us apart from others in the industry.”

“We are excited to be able to meet and greet our customers in person in a creative learning environment,” said Lisa Goulet, president of Aiguisatek of Delson, Quebec. “We appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate to customers how they can save money and become more cost-effective with their production. We are looking forward to showing our new high-tech products and showcasing our technological facility. We are excited to help customers optimize their production with coated solid carbide spirals.”

Registration for the event is now open at http://siboexpo.ca/.

For exhibit space and sponsorship inquiries, contact Rob Roszell at rob.roszell@woodworkingnetwork.com or Harry Urban at harry.urban@woodworkingnetwork.com.