The Exedra Pocket Door System by Salice offers an elegant and functional solution for optimizing space with a smooth, silent sliding action. It supports door weights up to 66 lbs and accommodates a range of door sizes. Designed for versatility, it can be used in various settings like kitchens, living rooms, and offices. The system features soft-close technology and is adjustable in three dimensions for perfect alignment. Exedra is customizable and includes options for easier installation and removal.