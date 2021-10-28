EVA and PUR edgebander

At HOMAG, EVA and PUR hot-melt glues are processed on the same machines and with the same application unit. A new feature is that the glue can be changed via the melting unit without mixing, i.e., with no cross-contamination and no cleaning.

Due to its resistance to humidity and heat, PUR is ideal for using edgebanding for furniture in humid rooms such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laboratories. If these properties are not necessary to achieve perfect edges, the carpenter will prefer EVA for cost reasons.

To facilitate fast switching between EVA and PUR, the HOMAG melting unit can now also be used for EVA. This is thanks to two differently designed, interchangeable containers. The interchangeable container design used up to now has proven to be an excellent choice for processing PUR cartridges. The new interchangeable container is specially designed for the metered supply of EVA granulate. The ergonomically designed handles allow the interchangeable containers to be removed from or inserted into the melting unit quickly and easily. When changing between EVA and PUR, no time-consuming cleaning is required. In addition, the application unit can either be replaced without cleaning the machine or simply emptied and refilled in the machine.

There are three versions available: One for processing both EVA and PUR alternately (new), one for exclusively processing EVA (new), or — as before — one for exclusively processing PUR.

Glue change via the melting unit is available for the EDGETEQ S-240 (from model 1240 FC), EDGETEQ S-300, EDGETEQ S-380 | S-380 profiLine, and, from October, also for EDGETEQ S-500 | S-500 profiLine series.

Dimensionally accurate workpieces for discerning customers: EDGETEQ S-500 with LOOPTEQ O-600 return conveyor in a single cell

The WZ14 workpiece feeding system, which was previously only available for higher series, is now also available for edge banding machines in the EDGETEQ S-500 series. The extended push catches of the WZ14 guide the workpieces safely below the top roll pressure unit. The moving gantry ensures precise parallel cuts — a prerequisite for achieving correct angles. This means that even rough-edged workpieces can be processed perfectly.

A perfect supplement to the EDGETEQ S‑500 is the LOOPTEQ O‑600 gantry return. This all-rounder serves as a workpiece return and stacking system. Intelligent automation forms the basis for a high-performance, interlinked material flow. This means that 800 to 1000 parts can be processed per shift. A process-oriented return is realized by the defined rotation when the workpieces are moved. Finished workpieces can be ejected or stacked.

The woodFlex software controls the entire cell using a barcode, and woodCommander is responsible for the edge banding machine. The powerTouch user interface makes operation easy, even when faced with the abundance of available functions.

Efficient, reliable, and flexible: the new woodCommander generation

WoodCommander 5, the new programming assistant for HOMAG EDGETEQ S-500 series edge banding machines, ensures reliable operation and can be perfectly adapted to customer requirements. A high degree of reliability is ensured in programming thanks to the graphical representation with 3D workpiece simulation and the testing for permissible parameter combinations. The customizable user interface, fewer clicks, and quick orientation ensure increased efficiency. Furthermore, intuitive programming with realistic simulation capabilities fosters a high level of user acceptance.