Eurobois postponed

Eurobois, the wood processing techniques and fittings trade fair organized by GL events’ GreenTech+ division, announced that its 2022 edition will be held from 14 to 17 June at Eurexpo in Lyon instead of from 1 to 4 February as initially planned. Because everyone’s health is a priority for the GL Events Group, the show management has postponed the 2022 edition. In compliance with the health regulations in force, all the wood industry players will meet from 14 to 17 June 2022 to exchange ideas, discover the latest innovations, and create new business opportunities. Eurobois is already in the process of organizing the postponement of the 2022 edition and would like to thank the exhibitors and its partners for their support and loyalty, as many of them have maintained their commitment. The organizers are looking forward to seeing all the players in the timber industry at this year’s show, with numerous highlights, demonstrations, and events on innovation, fittings, timber construction, and employment and training.