Marathon is proud to present the Eureka Matte Black in the New Black Spring Decorative Collection. The collection showcases three contemporary handles – Moka, Strasse, and Summit – from Italian manufacturer Eureka and the Laguna Gola profiles. Matte black hardware is set against areas of the home featuring matte black cabinetry, plumbing hardware, lighting fixtures, and accent walls in this on-trend collection that features one of the most popular finishes and colours in today’s home design.

“We’ve seen the matte black craze in interior design erupt in recent years from decorative hardware to storage solutions and shelving,” said Stephen Davies, Director of Marketing. “In our Spring collection, we’ve highlighted Eureka hardware due to its silky matte black finish, Italian design, and its ability to complement modern spaces.”