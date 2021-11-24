EQ3’s new flagship store

EQ3’s new Canadian flagship store is open in the heart of their hometown of Winnipeg, where the EQ3 dream first began.

EQ3 is a subsidiary of Palliser Furniture, the largest residential furniture manufacturer in Canada, founded in 2001. EQ3 was born out of the vision to build on Palliser’s strong tradition of craftsmanship, attention to detail and customization, and deliver these qualities to customers seeking clean, modern designs. Functionality, elegance, craftsmanship, and customization are key pillars of EQ3’s design philosophy and are also integral elements across all of their product categories, including casegoods, accessories, and upholstery. Product design, research and development, and custom upholstery manufacturing occur under the same roof at the Headquarters in Winnipeg.

The new space is also EQ3’s largest, covering 44,000 square feet and featuring three expanded design centres. The alluring new showroom brings to life everything quintessentially EQ3 with the addition of unexpected elements. The architecture and interior of the store mirror the Prairies with elements of warmth, incorporating features of herringbone flooring, traditional wainscoting, and pastel millwork.

“The new location also acts as a hub of innovation for EQ3, bringing forward new products and technologies,” said EQ3. “Three dedicated design centres provide customers and interior designers areas for one-on-one consultation with sales associates and access to all the brand’s fabrics, finishes, rug swatches, as well as 3D visualization software. Digital video walls and QR codes directing customers to detailed product information appear throughout the space to deliver an immersive experience.”

This new space is also home to a new concept collection, Palli Home + Co., by EQ3, launching in all stores in the coming months. From architects to designs to our new in-house café by Deer + Almond’s Mandel Hitzer, opening soon, this was a collaboration of local culture and creatives.

The retailer has 17 locations, 12 of which are in Canada.