In 2019, Canadian businesses spent about $21.1 billion to reduce environmental impacts; $8.9 billion was allocated to environmental protection activities—a decline of 8% from 2018—and the remaining $12.1 billion was devoted to resource management activities (+21% from 2018).

Two broad categories of activities are recognized under environmental protection expenditures: ecological protection activities, which consist of the prevention, reduction, or elimination of pollution (wastewater management); and resource management activities, which reduce the intensity of natural resource use and environmental impacts (equipment that reduces heat loss in industrial facilities).

Also, each expenditure can be classified as operating expenses (salaries and services) or capital expenditures (outlays for machinery and equipment). In 2019, 69% of environmental protection spending in both categories was for operating expenses, with the remainder being capital goods investments. The $6.5 billion spent on capital goods for environmental protection and resource management activities represented 7% of total capital expenditures for all industries included in this survey.

The main environmental protection activities in terms of industry expenditures were wastewater management ($3.3 billion), followed by solid waste management ($1.9 billion), and air pollution management ($1.6 billion). These three activities represented 76% of all expenditures on environmental protection in 2019.

At the regional level, businesses located in Alberta reported the highest expenditures on environmental protection, reaching close to $3.4 billion (38% of national spending), mainly due to the prominence of the oil and gas extraction industry in this province. Just over half (51%) of this $3.4 billion was spent on wastewater management activities.

Disbursements in 2019 for environmental charges—e.g., permits, carbon offset credits, fines, penalties, damage awards, and other environmental charges—totalled $265 million, with Alberta (59%), Saskatchewan (10%), Ontario, and Quebec (9% each) leading the other provinces.

Business expenditures on air pollution management and wastewater management were also analyzed to highlight the efforts to prevent, abate, and control pollution. Pollution prevention eliminates or reduces pollution generated during production through an integrated mechanism before pollution is created. Pollution abatement and control refer to the treatment of pollution after it is generated, often described as end-of-pipe processes.

In 2019, 54% of the air pollution management expenditures in the country were directed at pollution abatement and control, with the remainder being invested in pollution prevention. The distribution of total expenses made between treating and preventing pollution can vary considerably by industry. For example, the chemical manufacturing industry directed 25% of its expenditures on air pollution management towards pollution abatement and control, with the remaining 75% on prevention. In contrast, for the plastics and rubber products manufacturing industry, 79% of expenditures were on reduction and control, while the remaining 21% was on prevention.

A similar trend was observed for business expenditures on wastewater management: 58% was invested in treating pollution, the remaining amount to prevent it. Combining both pollution management and prevention, businesses invested twice as much in wastewater management than in air pollution management in 2019, whereas in 2018, spending in both areas was almost equal.