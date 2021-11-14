The Entrepreneurship Indicator Database program provides data that describe the entrepreneurial dynamics of Canadian enterprises. The data include:

the number of active enterprises with one or more employees

the number of births and deaths of active enterprises with one or more employees

the number of jobs associated with enterprise births and deaths

the survival of newly created enterprises, and

the number of high-growth enterprises and gazelles (a subgroup of high-growth enterprises which are up to five years old).

The program was created to meet the economic challenges associated with entrepreneurship policies in Canada. The entrepreneurship indicators of Canadian enterprises for the 2019 reference period are now available.

In 2019, there were 1,143,610 active enterprises in Canada with one or more employees. Of those, 64.6% had four employees or fewer. In the same year, there were 79,530 births and 90,710 deaths of enterprises. The construction sector represented the largest number of high-growth enterprises by employment and by revenue. With 1,140 high-growth enterprises by employment and 2,530 high-growth enterprises by revenue, this sector accounted for 15.9% and 19.5% of the total, respectively.

Births and deaths of enterprises with one or more employees

It was mostly small active enterprises with one to four employees that contributed to the dynamic of enterprise births and deaths. Small enterprises with one to four employees accounted for 84.6% of all births and 83.3% of deaths of active enterprises with one or more employees.

Survival of enterprises with one or more employees

Among the 86,650 new enterprises with one or more employees in 2018, 71,160 survived between 2018 and 2019. Among the 78,300 new enterprises with one or more employees in 2017, 52,550 survived between 2017 and 2019.

High-growth enterprises and gazelles by employment

Of all active enterprises with ten or more employees in 2019, high-growth enterprises by the number of employees accounted for 3.4%, while gazelles accounted for 0.6%. Alberta was the province with the highest percentage of high-growth enterprises by employment (4.2%).

High-growth enterprises and gazelles by revenue

Of all active businesses with ten or more employees in 2019, high-growth enterprises by revenue represented 6.2%, while gazelles represented 1.1%. British Columbia was the province with the highest percentage of high-growth enterprises by revenue (7.0%).