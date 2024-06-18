Enter #ANCATooloftheYear2024 to win a trip to Australia and AUD$10,000!  

The Oscars of the cutting tool industry is back – #ANCATooloftheYear2024 is your chance to achieve global brand recognition as well as cash and a trip to Australia.

With a global digital audience of 8.1 million readers, the award has emerged as the most highly anticipated social media event within the cutting tool industry – bringing together talented machinists from around the world to showcase their creativity and expertise.

You can enter in one, or both categories: #MadeonANCA and Most Innovative Tool Design.

The winner of #MadeonANCA receives:

a trip to ANCA’s headquarters in Melbourne, Australia

$10,000 AUD worth of ANCA parts, accessories or software

VIP access to exclusive opportunities with ANCA experts

The winner of Most Innovative Tool Design receives:

$10,000 AUD worth of ANCA parts, accessories or software

“Over 50 years, ANCA has transformed the cutting tool industry with innovative thinking, driving us to continually invent and innovate. As we celebrate this milestone, we are inspired by our customers who share our ethos, creating spectacular designs with our technology,” said Patrick Boland, ANCA Co-Founder.

Submissions are open from May 15th to July 31st. Winners will be announced at IMTS 2024. Enter now at www.anca.com/Tool-of-the-Year

The Female Machinist Award celebrates women’s achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry

ANCA’s Female Machinist Award returns for its second year in 2024, recognizing and honoring the outstanding achievements of female machinists in the tool and cutter grinding industry.

Women of all skill levels who are actively working with ANCA technology in the tool and cutter grinding industry are encouraged to apply. We are searching for individuals who are passionate about their work, demonstrate a commitment to excellence, and contribute to the advancement of the industry.

Submissions are evaluated based on:

Exceptional problem-solving skills to overcome challenges or obstacles during projects

Innovative and effective tool design

Demonstrated ability to think critically and find innovative solutions

The winner of the Female Machinist Award receives:

a fully funded ticket to attend a prominent trade show where ANCA is exhibiting

exclusive access to the ANCA team, including the leadership team, engineers, and product experts

opportunities to connect with industry professionals, gain insights into the latest technologies and attend educational seminars and workshops

Meaghan Ziemba, 2024 judge said, “Amidst the cutting-edge technology and innovation showcased at IMTS 2024, I am thrilled to shine a spotlight on women’s remarkable talent and contributions in the machining industry. The ANCA Female Machinist Award competition celebrates not only skill but also diversity, highlighting the vital role that women play in shaping the future of manufacturing. I am honored to have a chance to recognize their excellence and inspire the next generation of female machinists.”

Enter now at https://machines.anca.com/ANCA-Female-Machinist-Award



ANCA Tool of the Year 2024

The competition is based on the passion and the craft of tool making and celebrates our highly skilled tool grinding community. Customers can submit their favorite tool with the winners to be judged and announced live at IMTS 2024. There are two competition categories to recognize both the functionality and creativity of cutting tool manufacturers.

#MadeonANCA

The main prize goes to the winner of this category, where entrants will be judged on the form and performance of their cutting tool. The winner of #MadeonANCA receives a trip to ANCA’s headquarters in Melbourne, Australia and $10,000 AUD worth of parts, accessories or software. This amazing prize comes with access as an ANCA VIP to exclusive opportunities with our ANCA experts.

Most Innovative Tool Design

This category is for virtual tools. Entrants are encouraged to be creative and use ANCA tool design software to push ideas to their limits. The winner of the most innovative virtual tool will receive $10,000 AUD worth of parts, accessories or software.

Submissions are open from May 15th to July 31st 2024.

How to enter