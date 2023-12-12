Enhancing Workplace Safety in Wood Manufacturing: Lessons from the Russell Inquest

The wood manufacturing industry, vital for economic growth and development, faces continual challenges in ensuring workplace safety. A recent coroner’s inquest in New Brunswick, centered around the tragic accident at Marwood Ltd., highlights critical safety gaps and proposes necessary improvements.

William (Bill) Russell, an employee at Marwood Ltd., tragically lost his life in February 2021 due to a workplace incident. The accident occurred while Russell was operating a forklift to move a two-tonne chemical tote in a newly constructed extension of the company’s wood treatment plant. A crucial detail emerged during the inquest: the roll case used for moving the totes was improperly built, with uneven spacing between rollers, directly contributing to the incident.

The inquest, a thorough investigation involving testimonies from WorkSafe New Brunswick, Marwood employees, and healthcare professionals, revealed startling oversights. Notably, no standard operating procedures for the roll case were established, nor were inspections conducted to ensure its functionality. These omissions underscore a critical need for stringent safety protocols in the wood manufacturing sector.

Responding to these findings, the jury recommended several measures to enhance workplace safety. Key among these is the call for clearer guidelines on equipment operation training and the provision of template inspections. These measures aim to ensure that employees are adequately trained and machinery is regularly inspected for safety compliance.

The jury’s suggestions extend beyond individual company practices, advocating for industry-wide safety management systems. Drawing on practices from mature industries and other jurisdictions, these systems could offer a clear, specific framework for safety implementation. Emphasis is also placed on detailed training requirements and documentation, ensuring employees are not only trained but that their training is up-to-date and recorded.

Lee Russell, the widow of the deceased, highlighted the need for companies to comprehensively assess risks. Her poignant statement, “We need to make sure that this never happens to anybody else again,” resonates deeply within the industry, calling for a proactive approach to equipment and operational safety.

The inquest’s outcome holds significant implications for wood product manufacturers. It stresses the importance of thorough training, proper equipment inspection, and the adoption of comprehensive safety management systems. These recommendations, once implemented, promise to create safer work environments, potentially saving lives and preventing future tragedies.