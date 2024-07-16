Enhance Your Bidding Process Using Cabinet Vision xBidding

Planit Canada is hosting an in-depth 1.5-hour webinar designed to revolutionize the bidding processes of industry professionals through the use of the xBidding Multiplier. Scheduled for August 22 at 1:30 PM ET, this webinar aims to provide attendees with comprehensive insights and practical tips to improve bidding efficiency and accuracy.

Webinar Highlights:

Materials, Vendors, and Doors: The webinar will cover crucial aspects of managing material costs, assigning vendors, and calculating door costs with precision. This segment is tailored to help participants streamline these elements to enhance overall efficiency.

Rate Tables: Participants will learn how to set up accurate rate tables that integrate labor and door costs seamlessly. This session is geared towards enabling attendees to develop precise and competitive bids.

Add-Ons: The webinar will also focus on best practices for incorporating additional features and costs into bids. This part of the session is essential for ensuring all variables are accounted for, leaving no detail overlooked.

Internal Mode: Attendees will gain insights into conducting detailed cost analysis and effectively managing variables within the xBidding system. This mode is critical for refining bids and improving cost management strategies.

Advanced Bid Reports: The session will guide participants on generating comprehensive bid reports that offer detailed insights into bidding strategies. These reports are vital for continuous evaluation and improvement of bidding processes.

Using xBidding in a Project: A step-by-step guide to creating bids using xBidding will be provided, offering practical tips and tricks for ensuring accuracy. This segment aims to maximize the potential of the xBidding Multiplier in real-world projects.

The webinar presents a valuable opportunity for industry professionals to transform their bidding process and gain a competitive edge. By attending, participants will unlock the full potential of Cabinet Vision xBidding and improve their bidding accuracy and efficiency.

For those unable to attend the live session, registering will ensure access to a recording of the webinar, allowing you to benefit from the insights and information at your convenience.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register now to secure their spot and take the first step towards more efficient and accurate bidding.