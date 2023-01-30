Engineered Wood Continues To Be A Popular Kitchen Design Trend In 2023

Engineered wood became a rising home design trend in 2022 and shows no sign of slowing down into 2023. Made by binding adhesive together with pieces of authentic wood, scrap wood, shredded wood fibers, and sawdust, engineered wood essentially acts as a more durable alternative to real wood. The wood is meticulously tested for its strength and resistance to moisture before ever being sold.

Plywood Is the Go-To Engineered Wood For Kitchen Cabinets

Its strength and durability make engineered wood a popular go-to for kitchen owners across North America. Engineered wood is also much more affordable. Unsurprisingly, many design lovers credit plywood as their go-to engineered wood selection for kitchen cabinets. Known for its stability, plywood is created by gluing layers of wood veneers together to create customized panels. It’s become one of the most sought-after wood types because of how lightweight it is, easy to paint and cover, holds incredibly well, and is resistant to moisture and scratches.

Plywood is one of Garnica’s most in-demand choices for kitchen cabinets. The wood is ideal for essentially all cabinet types, whether you’re opting for a contemporary or traditional aesthetic. As one of the more versatile types of engineered wood, plywood is available in a variety of grades, sizes, and thicknesses for virtually any kitchen renovation project.

Most Popular Types of Plywood for Kitchen Cabinets

Hardwood Plywood

Cabinets are arguably one of the most used pieces of equipment in any kitchen. They are subjected to wear and tear daily and exposed to all of the elements.

That’s why selecting a plywood that’s unparalleled in terms of strength and durability is crucial. Hardwood plywood made from birk, oak, maple, or walnut makes for ideal selections as they can withstand a lot of devaluation.

Softwood Plywood

Much lighter in weight than hardwood plywood, softwood plywood is more suited for high vertical open shelving units. Softwood plywood has a back and front-facing veneer and the panels are typically made from spruce, cedar, or pine.

Structural Plywood

Structural plywood also referred to as ‘sheathing’ is a C or D-grade plywood and a much more affordable alternative to the other cabinet options listed. The sheathing still maintains a very stable and durable structure to its panels, however, it has an unfinished surface which is far more fitting for cabinet framings.

Plywood is a superior engineered wood for almost all types of kitchen cabinetry and can be styled to fit any kitchen-old or new.