Empowering Ontario SMEs: A Closer Look at OCI’s Digital Competence Centre

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying ahead of the curve is essential for businesses of all sizes. Recognizing the importance of digital adaptation, the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) has launched two groundbreaking programs: the Digital Modernization and Adoption Plan (DMAP) and the Technology Demonstration Program (DCC Demo). These initiatives are poised to reshape how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ontario approach digital transformation, fostering growth, innovation, and competitiveness.

Digital Modernization and Adoption Plan (DMAP):

DMAP is a cornerstone of OCI’s strategy to support the adoption of digital tools. It focuses on empowering businesses to understand their unique technological needs, make informed decisions about digital transformation, and optimize their investments in technology. Under this program, SMEs collaborate with a Digital Adoption Consultant to create a tailored Digital Modernization and Adoption Plan.

DMAP provides funding support of up to 50% ($15,000 maximum) of the total eligible project and consultancy costs, with a cap of. This financial assistance can be a game-changer for SMEs seeking to chart their digital journey effectively.

Eligibility Requirements for DMAP:

Must be federally or provincially incorporated with a valid Business Number.

A for-profit, privately owned business.

Employ between 1 – 499 full-time equivalent employees.

Demonstrated capability to implement and sustain new technologies.

Permanent establishment in Ontario.

Technology Demonstration Program (DCC Demo):

Once SMEs have completed their DMAP projects and identified digital technologies suitable for their growth, they can seamlessly transition to the Technology Demonstration Program (DCC Demo). This program empowers businesses to implement the digital solutions outlined in their DMAP, accelerating their growth and bolstering the commercialization of Ontario’s digital technologies.

Eligibility Criteria for DCC Demo:

Completion of a DMAP project.

Achieve at least $500,000 in annual revenues in one of the previous three tax years.

Funding Support for DCC Demo:

DCC Demo offers funding support of up to 50% (maximum) of total eligible project costs, with a cap of $150,000. These expenses encompass a wide range of activities and investments aimed at implementing the digital technology outlined in the DMAP. Here are some of the key areas that the program covers:

Website Search Optimization : Enhancing online visibility and discoverability.

: Enhancing online visibility and discoverability. Technology Platform Installation : This includes subscription fees and costs associated with adopting new technology platforms.

: This includes subscription fees and costs associated with adopting new technology platforms. Back-Office Solutions : Expenses related to back-office systems that support a technology strategy.

: Expenses related to back-office systems that support a technology strategy. Creation of Customer Databases : Investments in customer data management and analysis.

: Investments in customer data management and analysis. Development of New Technology: Costs associated with creating or adopting new digital technologies.

Social Media Advertising : Budget allocated for promoting products or services through social media channels.

: Budget allocated for promoting products or services through social media channels. Salaries for Technical Staff : Funding for technical staff directly involved in the project and essential for the installation and integration of digital technology.

: Funding for technical staff directly involved in the project and essential for the installation and integration of digital technology. Upgrading Existing Technology : Expenses related to upgrading existing technology for added functionality.

: Expenses related to upgrading existing technology for added functionality. Software : Costs for various software needs, including inventory management, marketing, cybersecurity, and more.

: Costs for various software needs, including inventory management, marketing, cybersecurity, and more. Hardware: Funding for hardware and accompanying software, up to 20% of the total grant amount.

While the program encourages working with Ontario-based vendors, it’s not a strict requirement for all expenses. Generally, the program emphasizes keeping spending within Ontario whenever possible. Exceptions for using out-of-province vendors may be considered, but there should be a valid reason for doing so. It’s advisable to prioritize Ontario-based vendors to maximize eligibility for program funding.

Comparing and Contrasting the CDAP and the DMAP:

The Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) and the Digital Modernization and Adoption Plan (DMAP) are distinct initiatives aimed at assisting businesses in Canada, particularly in Ontario. CDAP, a nationwide program administered by the Canadian government, offers two streams of support. Stream I provides microgrants to enhance online presence and marketing through digital technology adoption, while Stream II offers grants to SMEs for creating customized digital adoption plans. In contrast, DMAP, administered through the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), focuses on Ontario-based SMEs, helping them optimize their technology investments. It involves crafting tailored Digital Modernization and Adoption Plans with the guidance of Digital Adoption Consultants. Key differences include CDAP’s broader geographic reach, its digital application process compared to DMAP’s manual review, distinct eligibility criteria, varying funding purposes, and budget scales. Although both programs share the goal of strengthening digital capabilities, they cater to different regions and employ unique approaches. It’s worth noting that businesses in Ontario may be eligible to apply for both programs.

Discussions are ongoing between OCI and ISED about a potential partnership between the two programs, which could offer new opportunities through a fast-track process. However, as of now, CDAP and DMAP funding cannot be combined. Businesses that have completed a CDAP project can apply for a DMAP project if the DMAP scope is different and focuses on an area not covered by their CDAP project. It’s important to note that a DCC-funded DMAP must be completed to be considered for a Technology Demonstration Project; CDAP adoption plans are not eligible as a substitute. For updates on potential program partnerships, it is recommended to check the DCC website or consult with your OCI representative.

Getting set up with an approved DMAP consultant:

A list of approved consultants is available upon request. Please contact an OCI Business Development Manager or Digital Adoption Advisor for details.

If you currently have a consultant, they will need to meet DAC eligibility and apply to be on the Approved Consultant list. However, a consultant cannot provide the DMAP and then work on the implementation of the TDP. The DMAP consultant must be unbiased in their recommendations. You can apply to be an approved consultant at the following: https://www.oc-innovation.ca/programs/digitalization-competence-centre/tools-and-resources/

OCI’s Commitment to Ontario’s Digital Future:

The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) is a provincial government-funded organization in Ontario, Canada. OCI brings together industry, academic, and government partners to invest in collaborative research and technology development, fostering innovation that benefits Ontarians. OCI focuses on key sectors to boost Ontario’s global competitiveness, attracting both public and private investments. Within OCI, the Digital Competence Centre (DCC) specializes in advancing digital modernization among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ontario. DCC offers programs such as the Digital Modernization and Adoption Plan (DMAP) and the Technology Demonstration Program (DCC Demo) to support SMEs in their digital transformation journeys, contributing to economic growth in the province.

