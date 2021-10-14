Employment rates and vaccination

In September, employment reached its February 2020 level for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the employment rate remained 0.9 percentage points lower than in February, a reflection that employment growth has not fully matched population growth over the past 19 months.

Entering the fall, the Canadian labour market continues to face many challenges and uncertainties, including some industries still looking to fully resume their activities, while others expand and recruit new talent; people in the ranks of the long-term unemployed seeking to find their way back to employment; as well as both employers and workers adjusting to proof-of-vaccination initiatives.

After the Canada-United States border reopened on August 9 for fully vaccinated Americans to enter Canada without quarantine requirements, restrictions on travellers from around the globe were eased on September 7, potentially boosting the arrival of tourists and new immigrants.