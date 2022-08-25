Employment, Payrolls, and Hours Survey June 2022

The number of employees receiving pay or benefits from their employer—measured by the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH) as payroll employment—rose by 114,600 (+0.7%) in June. Gains were spread across six provinces, with Ontario (+0.6%) and Quebec (+0.7%) reporting the most significant increases.

Average weekly earnings increased 3.5% (to $1,159) in June on a year-over-year basis, outpacing the growth seen in May (+2.5%). Year-over-year growth in average weekly earnings has trended upwards since June 2021. In general, earnings growth changes can result from several factors, including changes in wages, employment composition, and average hours worked each week.

Year-over-year average weekly earnings increases were seen across nine provinces, led by New Brunswick (+5.5%), with little change observed in Prince Edward Island. Nationally, average weekly earnings increased faster in the goods-producing sector (+6.1%) than in the services-producing sector (+3.0%) on a year-over-year basis. Manufacturing was the most significant growth in the goods-producing sector (+6.9%).

The number of job vacancies was little changed but remained elevated in construction (89,200) and manufacturing (82,800) in June. Nationally, the unemployment-to-job-vacancy ratio reached a record low of 1.0 in June, meaning that there was one unemployed person for each vacant job. This ratio was 1.9 in June 2021. The unemployment-to-job-vacancy ratio was below 1.0 in four provinces in June, namely Quebec (0.6), British Columbia (0.7), Saskatchewan (0.8), and Manitoba (0.9). Newfoundland and Labrador (2.7) continued to have the highest unemployment-to-job-vacancy ratio among provinces.