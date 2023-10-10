Efficient Business Models and Market Strategies Uphold Richelieu Amidst Quarter Oscillations

Despite a 2.9% dip in sales for Q3 2023, as compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year, Richelieu exhibits a robust financial stature, accentuating its agile business model amidst the global economic context. The specialty hardware distributor reported consolidated sales of $459.0M for Q3 2023, juxtaposed against $472.9M in Q3 2022. Significantly, the internal decrease of 4.6% was partially mitigated by a 1.7% positive input from acquisitions, underscoring a strategic benefit from its expansion initiatives.

“Richelieu delivered a solid performance in the third quarter. The efficiency of our business model in our diversified markets enabled us to achieve a good level of sales, slightly lower than the corresponding quarter of 2022, which was favorably impacted by the market context resulting from the pandemic.” -Richard Lord, President and CEO

The company’s net earnings attributable to shareholders tallied $29.8M, or $0.53 per diluted share, with a substantial EBITDA of $61.0M, albeit a notch lower by 23.0% from Q3 2022, primarily attributed to lower sales and ascended operating expenses.

Strategic Expansion and Acquisitions Pave the Way

Amidst the financial ebb and flow, Richelieu has harnessed growth opportunities via network expansion and acquisitions across North America. Six acquisitions have been integrated since the onset of the year, bifurcated into four in Canada and two in the United States. The completion of the expansion and modernization of its Seattle center, and the ongoing expansion project at its Pompano center, manifest its strategic penetration into diversified markets. The corporation anticipates completion of centers in the Calgary area by early 2024.

Q3 Operational Results Grapple with Increasing Expenses

It’s imperative to highlight that operating expenses, excluding amortization, crept up to $398.0M (or 86.7% of sales) due to a cascade of factors including costs related to external warehousing, rising U.S. currency value impacting U.S. subsidiary operations, and a slight drop in inventories expensed due to lower sales, as contrasted with the $393.7M (or 83.3% of sales) in the parallel period of fiscal 2022.

Furthermore, while the EBITDA margin rested at 13.3% compared with the previous year’s 16.7%, a slight reduction in gross margin and elevated operating expenses were identified as contributing factors. The elevated amortization expense of $15.7M marked an increase from the preceding year’s third quarter, attributed largely to recent business acquisitions and expansion projects.

An Overview of the First Nine Months and Financial Position

Peering into the nine-month period of 2023, Richelieu touted sales of $1.3B and EBITDA of $171.6M, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 12.9%. Noteworthy is the company’s sound financial position as of August 31, 2023, with a working capital of $606.1M and an average return on equity of 15.5%.

Dividends did not fail to find their way to the shareholders, with a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share slated for payment on November 2, 2023, to shareholders recorded as of October 19, 2023.

As the fiscal year gears toward its closure, Richelieu anticipates ending on a positive note, buoyed by its resilient financial position and strategic forays into market expansion and acquisitions, illustrating a sturdy foundation upon which future growth will be scaffolded. The dynamics of innovation, service quality, and prudent market penetration continue to shape its journey amidst the ebbs and flows of the economic landscape.