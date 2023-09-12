EDIFIA and Fonds immobilier FTQ Collaborate on Sustainable 95-Unit Rental Building in Quebec City

Quebec City, August 29, 2023 – EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ have once again joined forces to embark on the construction of Le Cardinal Sud, a 95-unit rental building in the thriving Val-Bélair neighborhood of Quebec City. This marks the second phase of the project following the successful delivery of 132 units in October 2022. The new phase addresses the growing demand for housing in this rapidly expanding part of the city, with completion scheduled for the summer of 2024. An open house event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, offering the public an opportunity to reserve an apartment in advance.

Derek Tardif, President of EDIFIA Groupe Immobilier, highlighted the project’s significance, stating, “Le Cardinal Sud will increase the housing supply in the Québec City community. Our design team has taken great care to offer well-thought-out, competitively-priced units that optimize space to meet the needs of different clienteles, beginning with our very affordable studios.”

The location of Le Cardinal Sud on Des Rigoles Street places it in the heart of Val-Bélair’s growing residential neighborhood, offering proximity to green spaces, parks, shops, services, and a harmonious blend of city life and nature. It is situated approximately 10 kilometers from Galeries de la Capitale and the Valcartier military base.

Martin Raymond, President and CEO of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, emphasized the project’s sustainable aspects, stating, “Le Cardinal Sud responds to a growing need for housing in the neighborhood and is being built sustainably, for instance, by using highly efficient energy systems. This is in line with our mission to invest in environmentally responsible projects.”

The building is designed with sustainability in mind, with a focus on energy efficiency. The project’s energy performance exceeds current standards by more than 30%, achieved through superior insulation and the implementation of technologies such as LED lighting, heat pumps, and smart thermostats. Responsible water management is also a priority, with landscaping featuring native plants to reduce watering needs and increase biodiversity. The parking design reduces heat islands, with nearly 75% of parking spots located underground, and additional trees will be planted to create shaded areas.

Frédéric Bernard, Regional Vice-President of Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Québec City, commented, “This project is important for Québec City, helping to drive our regional economy while offering its residents an opportunity to rent in a beautiful area.”

Project Overview:

Six-story concrete building with 95 apartments.

Studio, 3½, 4½, and 5½ units.

Key features include quartz countertops, large glass showers with ceramic walls, energy performance surpassing national building code standards, and 8.5-foot ceilings.

Amenities comprise Wi-Fi, storage lockers, bike racks, an elevator, garbage chutes on each floor, indoor and outdoor parking, and EV charging stations.

Security measures include secure access with an intercom system, security cameras, and card access.

Le Cardinal Sud represents the second phase of a two-part project, with Phase 1 featuring 132 apartments. More information can be found at appartementscardinal.com/cardinal-sud.