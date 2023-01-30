Format4 Edgebander Tempora F600 60.06L glueBox achieves edgebanding seamlessly. The model combines speed, productivity, flexibility, and easy use all in one. The Format4 tempora modernized edge progressing even at the highest processing speed. With a single or dual motor corner rounding unit and user-friendly controls, you have access to configurable operating programs with quick manual change and control via a smart touch panel. The glueBox is heat and water-resistant and is equipped with a small glue joint and reduced glue consumption.