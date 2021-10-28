Edgebander STREAMER 1057 XL C

The STREAMER 1057 XL C edgebander is based on the successful STREAMER 1057 model with exclusive add-on features. It offers high-tech in minimum space and concentrates on the significant aspects for high-quality edgebanding. The additional copy cutter unit supplements the performance range; postformed profiles are also possible.

The STREAMER 1057 XL C makes complete machining, including corner rounding, possible with three standard finishing units: a mechanical radius scraper, an application-controlled flat scraper as well as a buffing unit. A spraying unit to prevent adhesion of any glue or contamination residues or remove any already present is available as an optional feature only for the 1057 XL C.

Here is what the HOLZ-HER STREAMER 1057 XL C offers

Edge Thickness up to 8 mm

Workpiece thickness up to 60 mm

including corner rounding

Three finishing units

Control unit Edge Control BC 15 with 15.6″ touch screen

Colour screen 16:9

Powerful control system with simple graphic operation

Rotating and tilting control panel at eye level

Network-compatible

Operator access with password protection

Quick setting between PUR and EVA

Visual Setting mode (VISE)

Edging feed

Fully automatic, user-friendly feeder for coiled edging as well as single strip feeder. Gentle material handling with transport belts for edging transport and automatic edge recognition. An edging separator is available (as an option) for practical processing of packages of edging strips.

The most flexible glue application system on the market

Heat-up, glue change, and cleaning require only three minutes each. No other glue application system offers this flexibility with this energy efficiency and cleanliness. HOLZ-HER thin film technology makes this gluing system an all-rounder for craftsmen and industrial users. Invisible joints with PUR glue, which can also be used in wet areas, are an obvious choice for HOLZ-HER customers.

Pressure unit

High-quality 3-roller pressure unit for pressing edging against panel cleanly and forcefully. First roller motor-driven, two subsequent pressure rollers. Pneumatic, application-controlled pressure unit (optional).

Front and rear spraying units

A release agent is sprayed onto a precisely defined area by special spray nozzles in the entry area. This prevents any glue or contamination residues from adhering. These glue and contamination residues are removed reliably by the spraying unit (for cleaning agent) in the discharge area in combination with the buffing unit (available as an option for 1307 XL and 1308 XL).

Jointing cutter unit – 45 (60) mm

Cut edgings often have small tears in the top layer. The jointing cutter unit ensures perfect glued surfaces and prepares the panels for the gluing process.

For perfect edge appearance and top quality, all HOLZ-HER edgebanders are equipped with diamond-tipped cutters with integrated chip evacuation as well as high concentricity and long service life. The jointing cutters have patented purging holes to effectively prevent double machining, thus increasing the service life significantly. In addition, a height adjustment feature is included for optimum utilization of the cutters.

For straight or chamfered trimming on thin edging, the unit pivots manually to 10 degrees — high-quality version with stable cast stand and two sawing motors, each on two guides. With a 60 mm working height, the trimming unit pivots pneumatically.

Multifunction cutter unit for flush cut on edging with thickness up to 6 mm, radiuses up to 3 mm, and a working height of 60 mm. Including quick adjustment flush and radius as well as diamond-tipped tools. Corner rounding unit for processing corners with edge thickness up to 3 mm. Tools for radiuses up to 3 mm and chamfers up to 45 degrees – postformed profiles possible.

Flat scrapers have plunge control for the perfect finish. The application-controlled flat scraper removes all glue residues, then blown off the panel by the integrated blast nozzles — clean surface finishing with pre- and post-sensing for high feed rates.

Scraper unit and buffing units are for perfect finishing.