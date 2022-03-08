Edgebander G 380

The new edition of the Felder G 300 edgebanders in a new and modern look is now even more efficient with the changeable gluepot. With this change, the flexibility and productivity of larger edgebanders can also be achieved with the Felder Series G 300 models. The quick and easy transition to other adhesive colours and the use of PUR glue guarantee effective procedures and excellent edges for all areas of application.

The G 330 is the smallest edge bander with a chain conveyor, and with a length of only two meters, it fits in every workshop. The perfect coordination of the individual components eliminates the need for manual postprocessing.

The G 360 impresses with even more power and the proven side trimming unit. Two independent high-frequency motors with a speed of 12,000 rpm and equipped with diamond cutters enable an unprecedented edge processing quality — a whole new standard of splinter-free, industrial quality glue joints with the G 360.

The new Felder G380 edgebander offers the highest level of flexibility in the edgebander compact class with its extended end trimming unit and radius trimming. The individual configuration with two finishing unit spaces and extensive all-around equipment in a compact design meets the highest quality standards while taking up minimal space.