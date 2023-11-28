Economic Growth in Alberta: Structural Truss Systems’ New Facility in Fort Macleod

Structural Truss Systems Ltd., a prominent design and manufacturing company based in Fort Macleod, Alberta, has embarked on a significant expansion with the construction of a new $28.5-million facility. This development marks the company’s fourth expansion since its establishment over 40 years ago.

The new facility, expected to be operational by the end of 2024, will bolster the local economy by creating 33 permanent and 12 temporary jobs. Alberta’s government, through its pro-growth policies and the Investment and Growth Fund, has played a crucial role in facilitating this expansion. The fund, established in 2021, aims to stimulate investment and economic growth, especially in areas outside major cities like Edmonton and Calgary. For every $1 million contributed by the fund to Alberta investments, approximately $70 million is expected to be spent within the province.

Structural Truss, which specializes in engineered building systems such as roof trusses and prefabricated wall panels, is set to double its production capacity with this expansion. Brent Feyter, CEO of Structural Truss Systems, highlighted the growth of the company alongside Fort Macleod’s development and expressed gratitude for the government’s support. Chelsae Petrovic, MLA for Livingstone-Macleod, praised the investment as a significant milestone in Alberta’s economic growth, emphasizing its role in fostering sustainable development and job creation.

This expansion not only reinforces Fort Macleod’s economic potential and resilience but also represents the government’s commitment to nurturing key sectors for robust economic development and community prosperity