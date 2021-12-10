École d’ébénisterie d’art de Montréal Scholarship Recipients

The École d’ébénisterie d’art de Montréal is a studio-school offering technical training in fine crafts at the college level, as well as continuing education in woodworking for the general public. The school recently announced the winners of the Excellence in woodworking awards and scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Excellence in Woodworking Scholarship

Caisse de la Culture – MUMAQ 2020

Laurence Blache, the creator of the Mycélium chair, has won the Excellence in Woodworking Scholarship from the Caisse de la Culture – MUMAQ 2020. The winner will receive a $1,000 grant from the Caisse de la Culture, as well as the chance to exhibit her piece of furniture at the Musée des métiers d’art du Québec.

The Excellence in Woodworking Scholarship was created to promote the excellence of the next generation of woodworkers. Laurence Blache’s chair stands out for its thoughtful and elegant design, technical challenge, and finesse.

Excellence in Woodworking Grant

Caisse de la Culture – MUMAQ 2021

Cyrielle Pelvillain, the creator of the Plume desk, is the winner of the Excellence in Woodworking Grant from the Caisse de la Culture – MUMAQ 2021. The winner will receive a $1,000 bursary from the Caisse de la Culture, as well as the chance to exhibit her furniture at the Musée des métiers d’art du Québec.

The Excellence in Woodworking Bursary was created to promote excellence in the field of woodworking. Cyrielle Pelvillain’s desk stands out for its technical complexity, its use of materials, and its dynamic lines.

Emerging Artists’ Woodworking Grant 2021

Fiona Soteras, the Cooki phosphorescent wood and textile nightlights creator, has won the 2021 Woodworking Grant. The winner receives three months of free unlimited access to the Atelier MÉ, a value of approximately $700.

The Emerging Artists’ Woodworking Grant was created to highlight the leadership and professional involvement of young emerging artists in the field of woodworking, while providing them with support in their efforts to market new products.

Langevin & Forest 2021 Coup de Coeur

Claudia L. Gómez Juncal, creator of the Manos de olvido bench, wins the Langevin & Forest 2021 Public Choice Award. This prize is usually awarded during the end-of-year exhibitions of ÉÉAM, thanks to the visitors’ votes. This exceptional year has solicited our general public course community to choose the 2021 Coup de Coeur project virtually. The winner receives a $300 Langevin & Forest gift certificate.

2020 Perseverance Scholarships

The year 2020 was marked by great challenges and upheaval. Through the ups and downs of the pandemic and the relocation of ÉÉAM, all students have demonstrated exemplary perseverance in their pursuit of the art of woodworking. The teaching team selected one student per level who stood out for their diligence and determination.

1st year of training: Alexis Sompholphakdy-Alonso

2nd year of training: Alexandre Sicotte

3rd year of training: Thomas Casse

2020-2021Jury

A huge thank you to the three people from the design and creation community who agreed to play the game with professionalism and commitment to the next generation!

The jury for the 20-21 ÉÉAM scholarships was composed of :

The École d’ébénisterie d’art de Montréal would like to thank its precious partners who support the next generation of woodworkers: the Caisse de la culture, the Musée des métiers d’art du Québec, and Langevin & Forest.

Congratulations to the winners, the future of woodworking in our country!