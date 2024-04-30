ECAL’s Compressed Furniture Made from Biodegradable Sponge Grows When Soaked in Water

During the Milan Design Week 2024, ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne introduced an intriguing collection called UPS – Under Pressure Solutions, featuring innovative furniture made from biodegradable and renewable cellulose sponge. This unique collection stands out due to its ability to expand up to ten times its size when exposed to moisture or water.

The concept, drawing inspiration from Gaetano Pesce’s iconic UP5 chair, was developed by a team of five ECAL industrial designers: Camille Blin, Christophe Guberan, Anthony Guex, Chris Kabel, and Julie Richoz. They chose cellulose sponge for its environmental friendliness and remarkable expandability, making it an ideal material for sustainable furniture design.

The journey to Milan began in a 2021 workshop, where the team evaluated over 150 materials, ultimately selecting cellulose sponge for further development due to its superior properties and versatility. After extensive prototyping and testing phases, the team was ready to unveil their final products, which included everything from chairs and tables to decorative items like vases and lampshades.

At Milan Design Week, ECAL’s Master’s students in Product Design showcased the practical applications of this innovative material. The items, initially compact and portable, dramatically transform into sturdy, functional furniture upon contact with water, illustrating the material’s dual benefits of convenience and sustainability.

This project not only highlights the potential of using biodegradable materials in everyday products but also sets a new standard for furniture manufacturing that aligns with ecological and sustainability goals. The versatility and strength of the biodegradable sponge were emphasized through live demonstrations, captivating attendees with the transformation of compressed objects into functional, stylish furniture.

ECAL’s presentation at Milan Design Week 2024 marked a significant advancement in sustainable furniture design. The UPS collection demonstrates how innovative materials like cellulose sponge can reshape our approach to manufacturing, offering environmentally friendly solutions that do not sacrifice style or functionality. As these products gain traction, they may pave the way for wider adoption of sustainable practices in the design and manufacturing industries.