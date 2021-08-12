EBSU announces a strategic acquisition

EBSU Ltd is pleased to announce the acquisition of Woodlore International Inc., a furniture manufacturer in Brampton, Ontario. This transaction allows Canadian-based EBSU to accelerate its growth plan and position itself among the major players in the North American manufacturing industry.

Founded in 1981, EBSU is a fast-growing manufacturing company headquartered in Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Quebec. EBSU specializes in residential cabinets, pre-assembled and ready to install. The company’s cabinets for home are sold at large renovation and hardware stores such as Lowe’s, Réno-Dépôt, Rona, BMR, and Patrick Morin.

Automation is central to the Quebec company’s strategy to become a market leader. The acquisition of Woodlore, which runs a fully automated plant in Brampton with state-of-the-art processes, is part of this goal. Woodlore produces quality laminated office furniture that meets high environmental standards.

The first step of the strategy was taken with the announcement of the construction of a new 180,000-square-foot plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where several production processes are automated. The plant will be operational this fall.

“Automation in the manufacturing sector is the key to being competitive. It allows us to control the quality and reliability of our products, optimize production and delivery times, and make better use of our internal resources,” said Napoleon Boucher, president of EBSU.

This transaction will help accelerate EBSU’s growth by expanding into new markets, increasing its production capacity, and optimizing its expertise to better position itself among the major players in the North American industry.