Dynestic 7505 CNC machine

The nesting CNC machine Dynestic 7505 enables high-efficient panel processing with the newest nesting technology in modern gantry design. With machining dimensions from 3,100 mm (3,700 mm) in X-direction and 1,580 mm in Y-direction, the optimized construction facilitates very short processing cycles with the best processing results in the same time.

The nesting CNC processing center is equipped with an integrated 6-position linear tool changer which could perfectly be extended to 12 tool positions. The new highlight is an LED machine lettering which displays the operating status of the machine. Depending on the colour of the lettering, it is possible to see the current operating status of the Dynestic 7505. Moreover, the Dynestic 7505 has ceramic stored high-performance spindles and a fully equipped drilling head with up to 24 drilling spindles and grooving saws in X-direction.

The nesting machine Dynestic 7505 is available in the classic version and the push version. The push version contains an automated discharge pusher, an integrated vacuum, a discharge table, and a conveyor belt.

The Holz-her machine control system is an integral part of the machine’s design. The equipment package includes our comprehensive Campus/NC Hops software. This package provides the prerequisites for effective machining and convenient operation. Our ECO Mode automatic standby control is a standard feature on all Holz-her CNC machining centers for software-controlled minimization of power consumption.