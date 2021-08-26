Dynapro Slide system

The Dynapro belongs to the most successful concealed slides worldwide for full extensions. It is movement technology with a proven track record. The Dynapro is a one-slide system for both steel and wooden drawers.

The slide system has extremely low opening forces, synchronised movement, full-extension, four comfort options, and a 16/18 mm sidewall. It offers 40 and 70kg load capacities combined with low sag values and low pull-out forces under 2kg (20N) — smooth and noiseless movements. Synchronisation without mid-way knock combined with excellent running characteristics.

Dynapro adjustment options in 4 dimensions for perfect alignment. It offers the optimal options for adjusting the front design, including height-, side-, tilt-, and depth adjustments.