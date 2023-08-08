Durham College and Blue Door Partner to Empower Skilled Trades Careers Through Carpentry Training Program

Durham College (hereafter DC) and Blue Door have joined forces to make a positive impact on social change by empowering individuals facing employment barriers in the skilled trades. With funding from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development, the partnership introduces the “Construct” program, providing participants with professional and personal development opportunities to transition into independent and profitable employment within the construction industry.

Rebecca Milburn, principal of DC’s Whitby campus and executive dean of the Faculty of Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “At DC, we’re preparing the next generation of skilled trades workers to help support the needs of our growing communities. Our expert faculty prepare the participants for the high-demand workforce with hands-on learning and intensive support so they can successfully enter the skilled trades industry.”

The program enlists the expertise of faculty from DC’s Building Construction and Carpentry and Renovation programs to train 20 participants this summer in the college’s state-of-the-art carpentry shop. In addition to undertaking various construction projects, participants will earn certificates in Health & Safety Training, First Aid & CPR, and Working at Heights training. The program not only introduces participants to the world of carpentry but also fosters connections with unions and employers, providing valuable support and guidance.

Rudi Genovese, director of Social Enterprise at Construct, praised the collaboration, saying, “The certifications and training gained will set up our participants to obtain meaningful job opportunities that will start building their career in the trades. By connecting participants with Durham College, Construct is able to support them in building strong relationships and career paths in their community.”

The carpentry pilot training program is designed to continue in the future, creating a ripple effect within Durham Region, empowering vulnerable individuals with profitable and rewarding careers in the skilled trades. Those interested in kickstarting their careers in the skilled trades or exploring the Blue Door Construct program for training details can visit DC online.

This partnership represents a commendable effort to address employment barriers and cultivate a skilled and diverse workforce within the construction industry, contributing to both individual success and community growth.